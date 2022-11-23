Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

NVS TGT, PGT Recruitment 2022: Exam schedule out, see how to check here

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti recruitment exam 2022 schedule has been released at the official website-- navodaya.gov.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 23, 2022, 04:12 PM IST

NVS TGT, PGT Recruitment 2022: Exam schedule out, see how to check here
NVS TGT PGT 2022 | Photo

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has published the examination schedule for the recruitment exam 2023 that will be conducted to hire candidates for various teaching posts for Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas in the North Eastern region and limited departmental examination/ limited departmental competitive examination 2022-23. 

Concerned candidates can check and download the NVS TGT PGT 2022 recruitment exam 2023 schedule from the official website-- navodaya.gov.in.

According to the official notification, the admit card for the online exam will be released on November 25, on the designated recruitment portal and it will contain the exact address of the CBT centre in the allotted city, date/shift timings, and other important details and instructions.

Read: Haryana Board Class 10, 12 Exam 2023 Registration entended: New dates, how to apply here

NVS TGT PGT 2022: How to check 

  • Visit the official website of navodaya.gov.in
  • On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Notice regarding conduct of Computer Based Test (CBT) for various Teaching posts notified under Direct Recruitment Drive 2022-23, Special Recruitment Drive 2022-23 for JNVs in North Eastern Region and Limited Departmental Examination/Limited Departmental Competitive Examination 2022-23”
  • A new PDF document will be displayed on the screen
  • Download NVS TGT PGT 2022 Exam Schedule PDF and take a printout of it for future reference.
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan, Ajay Devgn attend producer Anand Pandit's Diwali bash
Ayushman Bharat: OPD registration becomes super-fast in Delhi hospitals via QR code, how does it work
Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Symptoms of aggressive breast cancer
Bigg Boss 16: Meet Chhoti Sardaarni star Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia who's all set to enter Salman Khan's show
PHOTOS: Kangana Ranaut, Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Kriti Sanon attend Ekta Kapoor's Diwali party
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 522 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for November 23
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.