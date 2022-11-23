NVS TGT, PGT Recruitment 2022: Exam schedule out, see how to check here

NVS TGT PGT 2022 | Photo

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has published the examination schedule for the recruitment exam 2023 that will be conducted to hire candidates for various teaching posts for Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas in the North Eastern region and limited departmental examination/ limited departmental competitive examination 2022-23.

Concerned candidates can check and download the NVS TGT PGT 2022 recruitment exam 2023 schedule from the official website-- navodaya.gov.in.

According to the official notification, the admit card for the online exam will be released on November 25, on the designated recruitment portal and it will contain the exact address of the CBT centre in the allotted city, date/shift timings, and other important details and instructions.

NVS TGT PGT 2022: How to check