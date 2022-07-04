NVS Recruitment 2022: Apply for 1616 principal, TGT, PGT Teaching posts at navodaya.gov.in

File photo

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) is inviting applications for 1616 Principal, Post Graduate Teachers (PGT), Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs) & Miscellaneous Category of Teachers posts. The last date to apply is July 22, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, navodaya.gov.in.

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti TGT PGT Recruitment 2022 Details

Post: Principal

Total posts: 12

Pay Scale: 78,800 – 2,09,200/- Level-12

Post: Post Graduate Teachers (PGT)

Total posts: 397

Pay Scale: 47600 – 151100/- Level-8

Post: Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs)

Total posts: 683

Pay Scale: 44,900 – 1,42,400/- Level-7

Post: Trained Graduate Teacher TGT Third Language

Total posts: 343

Post: Miscellaneous Category of Teachers

Total posts: 181

NVS TGT PGT Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria:

Principal: Candidate must have a Master's Degree from recognised university with at least 50% marks in aggregate and B.Ed or equivalent teaching degree and Persons having 15 years combined regular service as PGT.

PGT: Candidate must have a Master’s Degree from a recognised University in the concerned subject with at least 50% marks and B. Ed or equivalent teaching degree.

TGT: Candidate must have a Bachelor’s Degree from a recognised University with at least 50% marks in the concerned subject/combination of subjects with Passed the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) and B.Ed. Degree.

Miscellaneous Category of Teachers: Candidate must have a Bachelor's Degree with Music OR Bachelor’s degree in Physical Education OR Post Graduate Degree in Drawing and Painting, Fine Arts OR Bachelors Degree in Library Science.

NVS TGT PGT Recruitment 2022 Application Fee: Pay Examination fee through Online or Challan

For Assistant Commissioner: 2000/-

For PGT: 1800/-

For TGTs & Miscellaneous Category Teachers: 1500/-

For SC/ST/PH candidates: No Fee

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the official website navodaya.gov.in.

NVS TGT PGT Recruitment 2022 Selection Process: Selection will be based on CBT & interview/Trade Test/Skill Test.

Last Date for Registration of Online Application: July 22 2022

Last Date for Payment of Fee: July 22 2022

NVS TGT PGT Teaching Posts CBT Exam Date expected Soon