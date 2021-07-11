NVS Recruitment 2021: Navodya Vidyalaya bumper vacancies announced, check post, salary, eligibility and other details

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS), Patna is inviting applications for PGT, TGT, Creative Teacher, and FCSA.

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS), Patna is inviting applications for Post Graduate Teachers (PGT), Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT), Creative Teacher, and Faculty cum System Administrator (FCSA) on a contract basis for the Academic session 2021-22. Interested candidates can apply through the official website of NVS at navodaya.gov.in. Candidates can apply latest for NVS Recruitment 2021 by July 11, 2021.

NVS Recruitment 2021 Details

Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs)

Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs)

Creative teachers

Faculty cum System Administrator (FCSA)

NVS Recruitment 2021 Salary:

PGTs: Rs. 35,750/- per month

TGTs, Creative Teachers, and FCSA: Rs. 34,125/- per month

Eligibility Criteria:

PGT: Post graduation with 50% marks in aggregate with BEd

TGT: Graduate with 50% marks in the concerned subject and aggregate with BEd and CTET qualified through CBSE

Creative Teachers: Graduate with 50% in the concerned subject and also in aggregate (as per attached eligibility criteria).

FCSA: Graduation with PGDCA (from a recognized University/ Institute recognized by AICTE) (OR) “A” level certificate in Computer Science/ Information Technology or Informatics from DOEACC/ NIELTOR BCA/ B.Sc/ B.Tech/ BE should be. Also MCA / Master in Computer Science / Other Post Graduate Degree in Computer Science / IT from a recognized University.

Period of Contract: For the academic session 2021-22

Dates of online interview: It will be informed on the website of NVS, RO, Patna

Timings for interview: Between 9 am to 5.30 pm

Notification: navodaya.gov.in