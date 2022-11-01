NVS Recruitment 2022: Nearly 5000 teaching, non-teaching vacancies to be filled, details here

NVS Recruitment 2022 | Photo: PTI

The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) is looking for candidates to hire for 5000 teaching and non-teaching jobs. The NVS Recruitment 2022 registration process has already been started and it will be complete by February 2023. Some of these posts will be filled by the last round of promotions.

In July, the Education Ministry informed that as of 2021, there were 3156 vacancies in teaching positions in Navodaya Vidyalayas, which the centre manages. The highest number of vacancies was in Jharkhand (230).

“Education Ministry affiliated Navodaya Vidyalaya Sangathan has announced to provide about five thousand jobs in four months. These posts will be of both teaching and non-teaching categories. About 700 residential Navodaya Vidyalayas across the country," reads the tweet by the ministry. (sic)

The decision to conduct the NVS Recruitment drive 2022 was taken considering the need to implement the recommendations of the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The policy stipulates that a student-teacher ratio of 30:1 must be maintained in each school in the country.

The policy also states that areas with large numbers of socio-economically disadvantaged students should aim for a student-teacher ratio of under 25:1.

Navodaya Vidyalayas are co-educational residential schools instituted to educate meritorious students in rural areas. NVS currently operates close to 700 residential schools spread across the country. These schools follow the syllabus laid down by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and offer free residential quality education to talented students from Grades VI to XII.

The NEP 2020 has recommended setting up more Navodaya Vidyalayas around the country. The need to set up these schools is especially emphasised in aspirational districts, Special Education Zones, and other disadvantaged regions to boost high-quality educational opportunities for children residing here.