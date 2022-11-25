Search icon
NVS CBT admit card 2022 to be out today at navodaya.gov.in, know how to download

The NVS CBT exam is scheduled to be conducted on November 28, 29 and 30 in two shifts.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 25, 2022, 12:06 PM IST

File photo

NVS CBT Admit Card 2022 to be released today (November 25, 2022) by the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti. Once released, candidates can download the admit card through the official website of NVS at navodaya.gov.in.

The NVS exam will be a Computer Based Test (CBT) for various Teaching posts notified under Direct Recruitment Drive 2022-23, Special Recruitment Drive 2022-23 for JNVs in North Eastern Region, and Limited Departmental Examination / Limited Departmental Competitive Examination 2022-23.

The NVS CBT exam is scheduled to be conducted on November 28, 29 and 30 in two shifts. The first shift will be held from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift will be from 2 pm to 5 pm. 

NVS CBT Admit Card 2022: Steps to download

  • Visit the official website of NVS at navodaya.gov.in.
  • On the home page, click on NVS CBT Admit Card 2022 link.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the admit card and download it.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
