NTPC Recruitment 2023: One day left to apply for 152 posts at careers.ntpc.co.in, check application process here

Only one day left for NTPC Limited recruitment process to end, applications are invited for Mining Overman, Overman (Magazine), Mechanical Supervisor, and other posts till May 5. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website at careers.ntpc.co.in.
NTPC Vacancy 2023: Check Post-Wise Details
Mining Overman: 84 posts
Overman(Magazine): 7 posts
Mechanical Supervisor: 22 posts
Electrical Supervisor: 20 posts
Vocational Training Instructor: 3 posts
Mins survey: 9 posts
Mining Sirdar(All Backlog Vacancies): 7 posts
Eligibility Criteria
Mining Overman: Candidate must have a Full-time regular Diploma in Mechanical/Production Engineering from an Institute of repute with a minimum 60%(For SC/ST/Land-outsee0 Minimum 50%)marks.
NTPC Recruitment 2023: Important Dates
Online application begins: April 19, 2023
Last date to apply: May 5, 2023.
How to Apply
Interested candidates can apply through the official website careers.ntpc.co.in or ntpc.co.in till May 5, 2023. Candidates must upload educational documents while applying. Helpline for this Advt is Ph- 06512771490 and e-mail recruitmentntpccmhq@gmail.com.