Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

NTPC Recruitment 2023: New vacancies announced for 152 posts at careers.ntpc.co.in, check application process here

Eligible candidates can apply through the official website at careers.ntpc.co.in. The last date to apply is May 5.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 24, 2023, 11:03 AM IST

NTPC Recruitment 2023: New vacancies announced for 152 posts at careers.ntpc.co.in, check application process here
File photo

NTPC Limited is inviting applications for Mining Overman, Overman (Magazine), Mechanical Supervisor, and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply through the official website at careers.ntpc.co.in. The last date to apply is May 5.  

NTPC Vacancy 2023: Check Post-Wise Details
Mining Overman: 84 posts
Overman(Magazine): 7 posts
Mechanical Supervisor: 22 posts
Electrical Supervisor: 20 posts
Vocational Training Instructor: 3 posts
Mins survey: 9 posts
Mining Sirdar(All Backlog Vacancies): 7 posts

Eligibility Criteria 
Mining Overman: Candidate must have a Full-time regular Diploma in Mechanical/Production Engineering from an Institute of repute with minimum 60%(For SC/ST/Land-outsee0 Minimum 50%)marks.

NTPC Recruitment 2023: Important Dates
Online application begins: April 19, 2023
Last date to apply: May 5, 2023.

How to Apply 
Interested candidates can apply through the official website careers.ntpc.co.in or ntpc.co.in till May 5, 2023. Candidates must upload educational documents while applying. Helpline for this Advt is Ph- 06512771490 and e-mail recruitmentntpccmhq@gmail.com. 

Download NTPC Job Notification PDF

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Karan Johar attend Pamela Chopra's funeral
YouTuber Manoj Dey secretly marries girlfriend Jyoti Shree Mahato, pics surprise his 40 lakh subscribers
Shweta Tiwari gives royal vibes in shimmery bodycon, stunned netizens say 'all hail the queen'
From Katrina Kaif, Rani Mukerji's sarees, to Rang De Basanti, Gerua; Here's how much Bollywood loves orange
From Virender Sehwag, Shahid Afridi to Mustafizur Rahman: Cricketers who married their cousins, relatives
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 674 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for April 24
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.