NTPC recruitment 2023: Government job vacancies for 152 posts of Mining Overman and other posts, check details

Interested candidates can apply through the official website at careers.ntpc.co.in.

NTPC Limited is inviting applications for 152 vacancies of Mining Overman, Overman (Magazine), Mechanical Supervisor, and other posts. Interested candidates can apply through the official website at careers.ntpc.co.in. The last date to apply is May 5.

This recruitment drive will fill 152 vacancies in the organisation out of which 84 vacancies are for the post of Mining Overman, 7 vacancies are for the post of Overman (Magazine), 22 vacancies are for the post of Mechanical Supervisor, 20 vacancies are for the post of Electrical Supervisor, 3 vacancies are for the post of Vocational Training Instructor, 9 vacancies are for the post of Mine Survey, and 7 vacancies are for the post of Mining Sirdar.

NTPC recruitment 2023 application fee: General/EWS and OBC categories candidates can pay the application fee of Rs 300. The SC/ST/PWD/XSM category and female candidates are exempted from payment of the application fee.

NTPC recruitment 2023: How to apply

  • Visit the official website at careers.ntpc.co.in
  • Click on the jobs section
  • Fill out the application form
  • Pay the application fee
  • Submit the form and take the printout for future reference.

NTPC Recruitment 2023

