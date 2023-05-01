NTPC Recruitment 2023: Few days left to apply for 152 posts at careers.ntpc.co.in, check eligibility and last date

File photo

NTPC Limited to end the recruitment process for Mining Overman, Overman (Magazine), Mechanical Supervisor, and other posts soon. The last date to apply is May 5. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website at careers.ntpc.co.in.

NTPC Vacancy 2023: Check Post-Wise Details

Mining Overman: 84 posts

Overman(Magazine): 7 posts

Mechanical Supervisor: 22 posts

Electrical Supervisor: 20 posts

Vocational Training Instructor: 3 posts

Mins survey: 9 posts

Mining Sirdar(All Backlog Vacancies): 7 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Mining Overman: Candidate must have a Full-time regular Diploma in Mechanical/Production Engineering from an Institute of repute with a minimum 60%(For SC/ST/Land-outsee0 Minimum 50%)marks.

NTPC Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Online application begins: April 19, 2023

Last date to apply: May 5, 2023.

How to Apply

Interested candidates can apply through the official website careers.ntpc.co.in or ntpc.co.in till May 5, 2023. Candidates must upload educational documents while applying. Helpline for this Advt is Ph- 06512771490 and e-mail recruitmentntpccmhq@gmail.com.

Download NTPC Job Notification PDF