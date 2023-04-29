Search icon
NTPC Recruitment 2023: Application process for 152 posts to end soon, know how to apply at careers.ntpc.co.in

Eligible candidates can apply through the official website at careers.ntpc.co.in. The last date to apply is May 5.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 29, 2023, 07:00 AM IST

NTPC Limited to conclude the recruitment process soon for Mining Overman, Overman (Magazine), Mechanical Supervisor, and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply through the official website at careers.ntpc.co.in. The last date to apply is May 5.  

NTPC Vacancy 2023: Check Post-Wise Details
Mining Overman: 84 posts
Overman(Magazine): 7 posts
Mechanical Supervisor: 22 posts
Electrical Supervisor: 20 posts
Vocational Training Instructor: 3 posts
Mins survey: 9 posts
Mining Sirdar(All Backlog Vacancies): 7 posts

Eligibility Criteria 
Mining Overman: Candidate must have a Full-time regular Diploma in Mechanical/Production Engineering from an Institute of repute with minimum 60%(For SC/ST/Land-outsee0 Minimum 50%)marks.

NTPC Recruitment 2023: Important Dates
Online application begins: April 19, 2023
Last date to apply: May 5, 2023.

How to Apply 
Interested candidates can apply through the official website careers.ntpc.co.in or ntpc.co.in till May 5, 2023. Candidates must upload educational documents while applying. Helpline for this Advt is Ph- 06512771490 and e-mail recruitmentntpccmhq@gmail.com. 

Watch: Group of students clash at private university in Greater Noida, viral video
