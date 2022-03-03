NTPC Recruitment 2022: Vacancies for 40 Engineering Executive Trainee posts invited - Check Eligibility

The National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC) has released applications for the position of Engineering Executive Trainee Posts. Candidates interested in applying for the post can do so by visiting the official website of NTPC - ntpc.co.in.

The application began on February 4 and will end on March 10. Notably, the recruitment of candidates will be done on the basis of their GATE Exam 2022 scores.

Notably, NTPC is looking to hire at least 4o candidates through this recruitment drive.

Eligibility Criteria:

Candidates interested in applying for the position of Engineering Executive Trainee should have a minimum qualification of a full-time Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or Technology with a minimum of 65 per cent marks. Those who belong to SC, ST and PwBD categories will require a minimum of 55 per cent marks.

Selection Procedure:

Candidates need to present their Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE)-2021 scores. Furthermore, candidates will be asked to verify relevant documents.

Selected candidates will be subjected to one-year training across various places and the final result will be declared after the training is completed.