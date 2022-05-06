NTPC Recruitment 2022: Vacancies announced for Executive posts with salary up to Rs 1 lakh, check details

File Photo

The National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) is inviting applications for the posts of executives for a fixed tenure of 3 years. Interested and eligible candidates who want to apply for the posts can do it through the official website of NTPC, careers.ntpc.co.in. The last date of applying for Executive posts is May 13.

NTPC Recruitment 2022: Details of the vacancy

Executive (Solar PV): 5

Executive (Data Analyst): 1

Executive (LA/ R&R): 9

NTPC Recruitment 2022: Salary

Executive (Solar PV) and Executive (Data Analyst) - Rs 1 lakh per month Executive (LA/R&R) - Rs. 90,000 per month.

NTPC Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria

Executive (Solar PV): The candidate must have a BE/B.Tech Degree in any discipline with 60% Marks and 05 years of experience in relevant Area Age Limit: 40 years

Executive (Data Analyst): The candidate must have a BE/B.Tech/ME/M.Tech in CS/IT/ECE or MCA OR PG Degree/Diploma in Data Science/Business Analytics/ Data Analytics with 60% Marks and 03 years of experience in a relevant area.

Age Limit: 35 years

Executive (LA/R&R): Candidate must be a Graduate with a 2-year full-time PG Degree/PG Diploma/PG Programme in Rural Management/Rural development OR MBA (Rural Management) OR MSW with 60% Marks and 02 years of experience in relevant Area

Age Limit: 35 years

NTPC Recruitment 2022: Application fee

Pay Examination fee through Net-Banking, Credit Card, Debit Card OR Challan

For GEN/OBC/EWS: 300/-

No fees for SC/ST/PWD/XSM

NTPC Recruitment 2022: Steps to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website - https://careers.ntpc.co.in/

Step 2: Look for the openings and the official notification

Step 3: Click on 'Detailed Advertisement' to read the notification and 'click to apply'

Step 4: Enter a valid e-mail address and other credentials, register, and fill out the form.

Step 5: Pay the fee and click on submit.