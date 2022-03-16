NTPC Recruitment 2022: Vacancies announced for 60 posts with salary up to Rs 1,40,000 - Details inside

The National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) Limited has invited applications from candidates for the post of 'Executive Trainees'. A total of 60 vacancies will be filled under this recruitment drive. Interested and eligible candidates can check the notification released on the official websites - https://www.ntpc.co.in and https://careers.ntpc.co.in.

NTPC Recruitment 2022: Details of the vacancy

Executive Trainee - Finance (CA/CMA) - 20 posts (UR - 20, EWS - 1, OBC - 5, SC - 3, ST - 1)

Executive Trainee - Finance (MBA-Fin) 10 posts (UR - 6, EWS - 1, OBC - 2, SC - 1)

Executive Trainee - HR 30 posts (UR - 14, EWS - 2, OBC - 8, SC - 4, ST - 2)

NTPC Recruitment 2022: Age limit

The maximum age of the candidate should be 29 as of March 21, 2022.

NTPC Recruitment 2022: Salary

Selected candidates will be paid Rs 40,000 to Rs 1,40,000 (E1 Grade).

NTPC Recruitment 2022: Steps to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of NTPC - ntpc.co.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the 'Career' link.

Step 3: Select the post you want to apply for and fill out the application form.

Step 4: Submit the form and take a printout for future reference.

There is also a detailed notification that clarifies eligibility criteria, reservations/relaxations, selection process, etc.

NTPC Recruitment 2022: Official Notification