NTPC Recruitment 2022: 60 Execute posts open, see how to apply here

NTPC Recruitment 2022 | Photo: PTI

National Thermal Power Corporation Limited, NTPC is looking for candidates to hire for the 60 executive posts. The application process has started and the last date for the submission of the application form is July 29. Interested candidates can apply online at careers.ntpc.co.in.

NTPC recruitment 2022 application fee: Candidates belonging General/EWS/ OBC category are required to pay Rs 300 as an application fee. The application fee is exempted for SC/ST/PwD/XSM category and female candidates.

NTPC Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Visit the official website of NTPC at careers.ntpc.co.in

On the homepage, click on Jobs

Next, check the advertisement

Click on the apply link and fill out the application form

Pay the application fee

Upload all the required documents

Submit and take printout for future reference.

