NTPC Recruitment 2022: Bumper vacancies announced - Check salary, eligibility criteria

The National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC) has released applications for the posts of an executive trainee. A total of 60 vacancies will be filled under this recruitment drive. Interested and eligible candidates can apply on the official website of NTPC - careers.ntpc.co.in. The last date to apply for the same is March 21, 2022.

NTPC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

Executive Trainee - Finance (CA/CMA) 20 posts

Executive Trainee - Finance (MBA-Fin) 10 posts

Executive Trainee - HR 30 posts

NTPC Recruitment 2022: Details of salary

Rs 40,000 to Rs 1,40,000 (E1 Grade)

NTPC Recruitment 2022: Steps to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of NTPC - ntpc.co.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the 'Career' link.

Step 3: Select the post you want to apply for and fill out the application form.

Step 4: Submit the form and take a printout for future reference.

NTPC Recruitment 2022: Age limit

Maximum age of the candidates - 29 years of age as of March 21, 2022

There is also a detailed notification that clarifies eligibility criteria, reservations/relaxations, selection process, etc.

Check out the official notification through THIS link here.