NTPC Recruitment 2022: Apply for 177 posts at ntpc.co.in – Check eligibility, selection process

National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) Limited is inviting applications for 177 Mining Overman and Mining Sirdar posts, for various coal mining projects. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, ntpc.co.in. The last date to apply is March 15, 2022.

NTPC Recruitment 2022 Details:

Mining Overman: 74 posts

Mining Sirdar: 103 posts

NTPC Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Mining Overman: Candidate must have a Diploma in Mining Engineering from recognized Institute of repute with Overman Certificate of Competency under CMR issued by DGMS for coal. Candidate must have a minimum five years of post-qualification working experience in open cast Coal Mines.

Mining Sirdar: Candidate must have done class 10th with Sirdar Certificate of competency issued by DGMS for coal and First Aid Certificate issued by St. Johns Ambulance Association. Candidate must have a minimum one year of post qualification working experience in open cast open mine.

NTPC Recruitment 2022 How to apply: Wiling candidates should log on to our website careers.ntpc.co.in or visit the ‘careers’ section at ntpc.co.in for applying. No other means/mode of application shall be accepted. Candidates are required to possess a valid email ID. NTPC will not be responsible for bouncing back of any email sent to the candidates.

NTPC Recruitment 2022 Selection process: The mode of selection for eligible applicants for both the posts will be a written test and skill test. The eligible candidates as per age, qualification, experience etc. will be called for a written test. The call letters/admit cards will be sent to the eligible candidates through email. NTPC will not be responsible for any loss of email sent due to invalid/wrong email id provided by the candidate.

NTPC Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

The online application begins: January 24, 2022

The online application ends: March 15, 2022

NTPC Recruitment 2022 notification: careers.ntpc.co.in