NTPC Recruitment 2022: Applications to begin TODAY for various Executive posts at careers.ntpc.co.in – Details here

NTPC is inviting applications for 55 Executive (Combined Cycle Power Plant – O&M), Executive (Operations-Power Trading) and Executive (Business Development-Power Trading) posts. The last date to apply is April 08, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, careers.ntpc.co.in.

NTPC Recruitment 2022 Details

Post: Executive (Combined Cycle Power Plant – O&M)

No. of Vacancy: 50

Pay Scale: 60000/- (Per Month)

Post: Executive (Operations-Power Trading)

No. of Vacancy: 04

Post: Executive (Business Development-Power Trading)

No. of Vacancy: 01

NTPC Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria:

Executive (CCPP): Candidate must have a 2-year experience in relevant Area

Executive (O&M): Candidate must have a 3-year experience in relevant Area

Executive (Power Trading): Candidate must have a 3-year experience in relevant Area

Application Fee: Pay Examination fee through Net-Banking, Credit Card, Debit Card OR Challan

For GEN/OBC/EWS: 300/-

For SC/ST/PWD/XSM: No Fee

NTPC Executive Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Starting Date for Online Application Submission: March 25, 2022

Last Date for Online Application Submission: April 08, 2022

Last Date for Payment of Fee: April 08, 2022

How to Apply: Interested and eligible candidates may apply online through the NTPC Official website careers.ntpc.co.in.

NTPC Recruitment 2022 Selection Process: Selection will be based on Written Exam/Interview.