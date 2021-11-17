NTPC Recruitment 2021: Apply for executive posts - Know salary, qualification, last date for application process

NTPC Recruitment 2021: The National Thermal Power Corporation(NTPC) has invited applications for two Executive posts with 15 vacancies. The application process began on November 16 and will continue till November 30.

Candidates can apply for the vacancies by logging in to the corporation's website, i.e., careers.ntpc.co.in or by visiting the careers section at www.ntpc.co.in. The commission has also noted that no other means/ mode of application shall be accepted.

“NTPC is looking for experienced professionals in the area of Mechanical & Civil Engineering on a fixed-term basis for a period of 04 years (1-year extendable up to further 3 years based on performance) for its Tapovan Vishnugad Hydro Power Project, Distt: Chamoli, (Uttarakhand),” the notification from NTPC read.

NTPC Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Executive(Hydro) Mechanical: 5

Executive (Hydro) Civil: 10

NTPC Recruitment 2021: Salary

A fixed consolidated amount of Rs 60000/- per month (CTC), additionally, HRA/Company accommodation and medical facilities will be provided.

NTPC Recruitment 2021: Educational Qualifications

Executive(Hydro) Mechanical: BE/B.Tech in Mechanical Engineering from a recognized institute with at least 60% marks

Executive (Hydro) Civil: BE/B. Tech in Civil Engineering from a recognized University/Institute with at least 60% marks.

NTPC Recruitment 2021: Age limit

The upper age limit for applying for the vacancies is 35 years.

NTPC Recruitment 2021: Registration fee

The commission has noted that candidates belonging to the General/EWS/OBC category are required to pay a non-refundable registration fee of Rs 300/-.

However, candidates belonging to the SC/ST/PwBD/XSM category & female candidates do not need to pay the registration fee.