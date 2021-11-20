NTPC Recruitment 2021: Vacancies announced for Executive posts - Check Salary, eligibility, other details

The National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) has announced vacancies for the post of Executive. Candidates interested and eligible for the post can apply on the official website of NTPC.

The last day to apply for the position is November 30. No forms will be accepted after this date.

NTPC is looking to hire 15 individuals through this recruitment drive. The position is for Executive (Hydro) and the selected candidate will get a salary of Rs 60,000 along with other allowances.

Eligibility Criteria:

Candidates need to have a BE or BTech degree in Mechanical or Civil Engineering degree with 60 per cent marks or above. Along with this, candidates should also have at least one year of work experience.

Age Limit:

Candidates applying for this position can maximum be of 35 years till November 30, 2021.

Selection Process:

Candidates will be selected solely on the basis of an interview.

Here's how you can apply:

Interested candidates can log on to the official website of NTPC - careers.ntpc.co.in and apply for this job.