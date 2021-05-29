NTPC Recruitment 2021: Government job vacancies for Executive Engineer Trainee posts, know details

National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) Limited is inviting applications for Executive Engineer Trainee posts. Interested candidates can apply through the official website ntpccareers.net. The application process will end on June 10, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill 280 posts.

NTPC Recruitment 2021 Details:

Post: Electrical

Total Vacancies: 98

Post: Mechanical

Total Vacancies: 126

Post: Electronics/ Instrumentation

Total Vacancies: 56

NTPC Recruitment 2021 Salary: Selected candidates will be placed on the pay scale of Rs 40,000-1,40,000 at the basic pay of Rs 40,000- (E-1 Grade).

NTPC Recruitment 2021 Education Qualification: Candidate must have done a full-time Bachelor’s degree or Technology/AMIE with not less than 65% marks, as per respective institute/university norms. Final year/semester students are also eligible to apply, subject to obtaining at least 65% marks in engineering degree (55% for SC/ST/PwBD candidates).

NTPC Recruitment 2021 Placement: The selected candidates shall undergo one-year training at various NTPC plants. The final place of posting will be decided after the completion of training. Candidates can be placed in any of the projects/ stations including subsidiaries/ JVs companies of NTPC across the country for shift operation of power plants and will be required to work in shifts.

NTPC Recruitment 2021 Selection Process: Eligible candidates must have appeared for GATE 2021. Candidates shall be shortlisted for document verification based on GATE 2021 performance, from among the candidates who apply against the advertisement in NTPC.

NTPC Recruitment 2021 How to Apply: candidates can apply online for NTPC EET 2021 on the website, ntpccareers.net, or visit the careers section at ntpc.co.in with their GATE 2021 registration number.

Last Date to apply online: June 10, 2021

NTPC Recruitment 2021 Notification: Click Here