NTPC Recruitment 2021: One day left to apply for Executive posts at careers.ntpc.co.in – Check salary, eligibility

National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC) recruitment process to conclude tomorrow for 15 Executive (Hydro) posts in Mechanical and Civil Engineering. Interested candidates can apply through the official website careers.ntpc.co.in. The last date to apply is November 30, 2021.
NTPC Executive Vacancy 2021 Details
Post: Executive (Hydro)
No. of Vacancy: 15
Pay Scale: 60000/- (Per Month)
NTPC Executive Recruitment 2021 Discipline wise Details
Mechanical
UR: 04
EWS: 0
OBC: 01
SC: 0
Total: 05
Civil
UR: 06
EWS: 01
OBC: 02
SC: 01
Total: 10
NTPC Executive Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria: Candidate must have done B.E./B.Tech in Mechanical/Civil Engineering with minimum 60% marks. The candidate must have one year of post-qualification experience.
Age Limit: 35 years
Application Fee: Pay Examination fee through Net-Banking, Credit Card, Debit Card OR Challan
For GEN/OBC/EWS: 300/-
For SC/ST/PWD/XSM: No Fee
How to Apply: Interested and eligible candidates may apply online through the website careers.ntpc.co.in.
NTPC Executive Recruitment 2021: Important Dates
Starting date for online application submission: November 16, 2021
Last date for online application submission: November 30, 2021
Last Date for Payment of Fee: November 30, 2021
NTPC Executive Recruitment 2021 Selection Process: Selection will be based on Interviews.
NTPC Executive Recruitment 2021 notification: careers.ntpc.co.in