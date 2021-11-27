Search icon
NTPC Recruitment 2021: Last day SOON to apply for Executive (Hydro) posts at careers.ntpc.co.in - Details here

NTPC Recruitment 2021: NTPC recruitment process for 15 Executive (Hydro) posts in Mechanical and Civil Engineering to conclude soon

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 27, 2021, 10:54 PM IST

National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC) recruitment process for 15 Executive (Hydro) posts in Mechanical and Civil Engineering to conclude soon. The last date to apply is November 30, 2021. Interested candidates can apply through the official website careers.ntpc.co.in.

NTPC Executive Vacancy 2021 Details

Post: Executive (Hydro)

No. of Vacancy: 15          

Pay Scale: 60000/- (Per Month)

NTPC Executive Recruitment 2021 Discipline wise Details                                                                 

Mechanical       

UR: 04  

EWS: 

OBC: 01

SC: 0     

Total: 05

Civil      

UR: 06  

EWS: 01               

OBC: 02

SC: 01   

Total: 10

NTPC Executive Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria: Candidate must have done B.E./B.Tech in Mechanical/Civil Engineering with minimum 60% marks. The candidate must have one year of post-qualification experience.

Age Limit: 35 years

Application Fee: Pay Examination fee through Net-Banking, Credit Card, Debit Card OR Challan

For GEN/OBC/EWS: 300/-            

For SC/ST/PWD/XSM: No Fee

How to Apply: Interested and eligible candidates may apply online through the website careers.ntpc.co.in.

NTPC Executive Recruitment 2021: Important Dates

Starting date for online application submission: November 16, 2021

Last date for online application submission: November 30, 2021

Last Date for Payment of Fee: November 30, 2021

NTPC Executive Recruitment 2021 Selection Process: Selection will be based on Interviews.

NTPC Executive Recruitment 2021 notification: careers.ntpc.co.in

