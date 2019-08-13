NTPC Recruitment 2019: More than 200 vacancies for engineers, apply before August 26

All the engineers out there here is an opportunity for you to join NTPC. National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) has called out a vacancy for 203 experienced engineers of electrical, mechanical, electronics and instrumentation branch at E2 grade for shift operation in the thermal power plant.

Interested candidates can apply on official website ntpccareers.net.

The application process has started from August 6, 2019, and will end on August 26, 2019.

vacancy...

Upper age limit: 30 years

Eligibility: The candidate must have an engineering degree in the above-mentioned branches with minimum of 60%.

Experience: Minimum of three years of experience in an executive or supervisory cadre.

Pay Scale- Rs 50,000 to 1,60,000

