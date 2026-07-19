NTA warns NEET UG 2026 candidates against fake, AI-generated OMR sheets; legal action likely

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has raised concerns with NEET UG 2026 candidates and their parents regarding submission of fake or AI-generated OMR response sheets for seeking scrutiny of their results.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has raised concerns with NEET UG 2026 candidates and their parents regarding submission of fake or AI-generated OMR response sheets for seeking scrutiny of their results. The agency has firmly said that only original OMR sheets downloaded through official platforms will be taken for verification and warned that submitting fake documents may result in legal action.

In a social media post on X late Saturday, the testing agency mentioned submission of various complaints with counterfeit OMR sheets. The complaints expressed concerns regarding differences between candidates' expected and declared NEET 2026 scores.

— National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) July 18, 2026

The post states, “NTA is closely monitoring and scrutinizing all complaints. In the wake of many OMR sheets submitted for scrutiny turning out to be fake/AI generated, students and parents are advised to submit only original OMRs for scrutiny. Any fake / AI generated OMR may invite legal action against the complainant.”

During the verification process, the agency found that many of the OMR sheets submitted with complaints appeared to be fake or created using artificial intelligence (AI).

The NTA also said that candidates who believe there is a difference in their NEET 2026 score must depend only on authentic documents downloaded through official platforms. The agency has further advised students not to use edited, manipulated, or AI-generated OMR sheets while filing complaints.

NTA’s warning and advisory has come two days after the NTA declared the NEET UG 2026 re-test results on July 16. According to the NTA, 11.25 lakh candidates have qualified in the exam -- which is held for admissions to undergraduate medical courses in institutes across India. Earlier in the day, the testing agency had released the final answer key for the retest. The results were fast-tracked as the NEET-UG was reconducted weeks after the original exam was cancelled over a paper leak scandal.

The NTA also said over 58 percent of them were women. The NTA stated that 138 candidates have scored more than 690 marks out of the total 720.