Fake alert! NTA warns stakeholders of UGC-NET December 2021, June 2022 (merged cycles) Shift 2 History paper leak Tweet,

UGC NET History paper leak | Photo: Pixabay

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Wednesday issued a statement saying a fake tweet and YouTube video are circulating on social media regarding a leak of a history paper for UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles). The agency has clarified that there has been no leak of any Question Paper.

The UGC NET December exam 2021 and June 2022 were held on October 10. The agency said there had been no such leak of any question paper and urged all stakeholders to beware of such tweets on social media that are “trying to deviate genuine aspirants from the real issue”.

"The denies allegations regarding leakage of Question Paper of History(06) paper Shift II," the NTA said in a statement. The agency further said the format circulating on social media does not match their format and it is well after the date on which the UGC NET 2022 exam was conducted.

NTA has also released admit card for UGC NET December 2021 and June 2022 (Merged Cycles) Phase 4. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in using their Application Number and Date of Birth. The Phase 4 exam is scheduled for October 14. The exam city slip has already been released.

UGC NET admit card 2022: How to download

Visit the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Click on the admit card link

Key in your Application Number and Date of Birth and submit

The UGC NET admit card will appear on screen

Take a printout for future reference.

