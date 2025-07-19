NTA UGC NET June result 2025 date announced, know when and where to check

The exam was conducted for 85 subjects in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode across various cities in the country from June 25 to June 29, 2025.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to declare the result of UGC NET June exam 2025. According to NTA, UGC NET June Result 2025 will be declared on July 22, 2025. Once released, candidates will be able to check their results on the official NTA website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. The June session scorecards will be issued on July 22, Tuesday. This year, the June session was conducted between June 25 and 29.

The result date was shared by the NTA on its official X handle.

The UGC NET June examination was conducted from June 25 to June 29, 2025. The provisional answer key was released on July 5, and the objection window was opened on July 6, 2025. The last date to raise objections was July 8, 2025.

UGC NET June 2025 Result: How To Check

Visit the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in

Click on the 'UGC NET June 2025 Result' link

Enter your application number and password or date of birth

View and download your result

Take a printout for future reference

UGC NET 2025: Marking Scheme