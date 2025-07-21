UGC NET June 2025 result released at ugcnet.nta.ac.in; get direct link, steps to download scorecard here

To download the result, candidates must enter their application number and date of birth or password. The result will not be accessible without these login details on the official portal.

UGC NET result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the results of the UGC-NET June 2025 examination. Candidates who had appeared for the June session exam can check and download their scorecards from the official website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. To download the result, candidates must enter their application number and date of birth or password. The result will not be accessible without these login details on the official portal.

Steps to check UGC NET June 2025 results

Step 1: Visit the official website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the UGC NET June 2025 scorecard download link.

Step 3: Enter the required login credentials.

Step 4: Submit the details to view and download the result

Get a direct link HERE. Candidates should note that the UGC NET result has been compiled on the basis of the final answer key. However, there will be no re-evaluation or re-checking of the UGC NET result. The UGC NET is conducted twice a year, in June and December, to facilitate the appointment of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), Assistant Professorships, and admissions to PhD programmes.

The results of the UGC -NET June 2025 is available on the website: https://t.co/g4PFgQYrtw. Candidates can login to the website and view/download/print their score card. July 21, 2025

NTA will declare the final results for the UGC NET June session 2025 on July 22, Tuesday. Once released, qualified candidates will be eligible for the role of Assistant Professor and/or Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), depending on their scores and cut-off category. Along with the final results, NTA will release the category-wise and subject-wise cut-off marks for both “Assistant Professor only” and “JRF and Assistant Professor” categories.

