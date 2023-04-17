Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

NTA UGC NET June 2023 Registration to begin soon at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, know how to apply

UGC NET June Cycle information brochure will be published by the testing agency soon on the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 17, 2023, 08:50 AM IST

NTA UGC NET June 2023 Registration to begin soon at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, know how to apply
File photo

UGC NET 2023 June Registrations: National Testing Agency (NTA) to release the UGC NET Application form for the June session. UGC-NET is conducted to determine the eligibility for ‘Assistant Professor’ and ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’ in Indian Universities and College.

UGC NET June Cycle information brochure will be published by the testing agency soon on the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in. NTA to conduct the UGC NET 2023 June cycle exam between June 13 to June 22, 2023. 

Earlier, UGC chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar took to Twitter and wrote, “UGC NET is conducted twice every year by National Testing Agency (NTA) in June & December every year. This is to inform the prospective applicants that the first UGC NET June 2023 Cycle will be conducted from 13 to 22 June 2023.”

UGC NET June 2023: Steps to apply

  • Visit the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
  • Click on the UGC NET June 2023 Registration
  • Fill in the application form and make the payment of the application fees.
  • Click on submit and your application has been submitted.
  • Download and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
From Kala Chashma to Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein, Bollywood songs that celebrated black colour
Happy Birthday Rani Mukerji: Actress celebrates her 45th birthday with media, see pics
Meet Rabia Sidhu, Navjot Singh Sidhu's daughter who is more beautiful than super models
XXX, Mastram actress Aabha Paul sets Instagram on fire with sexy reels, check viral videos
Inside photos of Kapil Sharma's luxurious home in Mumbai and Punjab: Swimming pool, garden balcony, gazebo
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Covid-19: India reports 10,093 new cases in 24 hours, active caseload increased to 57,542
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.