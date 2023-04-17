NTA UGC NET June 2023 Registration to begin soon at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, know how to apply

File photo

UGC NET 2023 June Registrations: National Testing Agency (NTA) to release the UGC NET Application form for the June session. UGC-NET is conducted to determine the eligibility for ‘Assistant Professor’ and ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’ in Indian Universities and College.

UGC NET June Cycle information brochure will be published by the testing agency soon on the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in. NTA to conduct the UGC NET 2023 June cycle exam between June 13 to June 22, 2023.

Earlier, UGC chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar took to Twitter and wrote, “UGC NET is conducted twice every year by National Testing Agency (NTA) in June & December every year. This is to inform the prospective applicants that the first UGC NET June 2023 Cycle will be conducted from 13 to 22 June 2023.”

UGC NET June 2023: Steps to apply