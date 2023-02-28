Search icon
Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 28, 2023, 03:50 PM IST

NTA UGC NET December Phase 3 exam 2022: City intimation slip released at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, here's how to download
UGC NET December 2022 Phase 3 city intimation slip | Photo: PTI

National Testing Agency (NTA) released the University Grants Commission (UGC) National Eligibility Test (NET) December 2022 phase 3 exam city intimation slip on February 28. Candidates who have applied to appear for the UGC NET 2022 exam can download the city intimation slip from the official website-- ugcnet.nta.nic.in. 

The UGC NET Phase 3 exam 2022 is scheduled to be held on March 3 and 6, for eight subjects. The NTA has released the advance intimation for allotment of examination city for the UGC NET December 2022 phase 3 exam. 

NTA in an official statement said, “The candidates may please note that this is not the UGC NET admit card for the examination. This is advance information for the allotment of the city where the examination centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates.”

UGC NET December 2022 Exam city intimation slip phase 3: How to download

  • Visit the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in
  • On the homepage, click on the city intimation link
  • Key in your login details
  • Check and download the city intimation slip.
