UGC NET December exam 2023 result to be out soon: How to check, official website, other details here

NTA is likely to declare the UGC NET December exam 2023 result on Wednesday. Know all the important details here.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to declare the result for the UGC NET December session exam 2023 on Wednesday. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results from the official website-- nta.ac.in and ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

The UG NET December exam 2023 was conducted for 83 subjects across 292 cities between December 6 to 19, 2023. As many as 1 lakh candidates appeared for the exam. Candidates must note that there will be no re-evaluation/re-checking of the results.

UGC NET result 2023: How to download scorecard

Visit the official website-- ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Go to the scorecard download link given under candidates' activity

Login with application number, and date of birth

The result will appear on the computer screen

Download the scorecard and keep a hard copy for future reference.

