Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

NTA UGC NET December 2022: Last date today to register for UGC NET December 2022 at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Candidates can apply for the examination through the official site of NTA UGC at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 23, 2023, 07:28 AM IST

NTA UGC NET December 2022: Last date today to register for UGC NET December 2022 at ugcnet.nta.nic.in
File photo

The extended registration date for UGC NET December 2022 is to end today by the National Testing Agency, NTA. The last date to apply is till January 23, 2023. Candidates can apply for the examination through the official site of NTA UGC at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Earlier the last date to apply was till January 17, 2023. 

As per the official notice, the extended date is from January 21 to January 23, 2023. The last date for the successful final transaction of application fees is till January 23, 2023. The candidate should ensure that all information entered during the online registration process is correct. As this is an extended time period, no correction facility will be provided.

According to the University Grant Commission (UGC), the NTA has been entrusted with conducting the UGC-NET, a test to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for the posts of `Assistant Professor` and `Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor` in Indian universities and colleges.

READ: CISF recruitment 2023: Last date TODAY to apply for more than 700 constable posts, Check salary, last date

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the test for the posts, in 83 subjects in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

UGC NET 2023: Know how to apply

  • Visit the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
  • Click on the UGC NET December 2022 application form
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.
  • Enter your log in details.
  • Upload the necessary documents and make the payment of the application fees.
  • Download and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In Pics: Not just Urfi Javed, these 5 social media sensations are breaking the internet with bold photos
Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan-John Abraham's clash, Deepika Padukone's aerial stunt; best moments from trailer
Viral Photos of the Day: Nazar star Niyati Fatnani burns the internet with her sexy photos in saree
Yearender 2022: Ponniyin Selvan 2, Varisu, Indian 2, Thunivu, most awaited Tamil films of 2023
Kantara, Chup, Prince, Wednesday: New OTT releases of the week
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Major accident in UP: 6 killed as truck hits car on Lucknow-Kanpur highway
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.