NTA UGC NET December 2022: Last date today to register for UGC NET December 2022 at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

The extended registration date for UGC NET December 2022 is to end today by the National Testing Agency, NTA. The last date to apply is till January 23, 2023. Candidates can apply for the examination through the official site of NTA UGC at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Earlier the last date to apply was till January 17, 2023.

As per the official notice, the extended date is from January 21 to January 23, 2023. The last date for the successful final transaction of application fees is till January 23, 2023. The candidate should ensure that all information entered during the online registration process is correct. As this is an extended time period, no correction facility will be provided.

According to the University Grant Commission (UGC), the NTA has been entrusted with conducting the UGC-NET, a test to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for the posts of `Assistant Professor` and `Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor` in Indian universities and colleges.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the test for the posts, in 83 subjects in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

UGC NET 2023: Know how to apply