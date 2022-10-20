Search icon
NTA UGC NET answer key 2022: Last date TODAY to raise objection at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Candidates have until October 20 to voice any objections to the preliminary UGC NET 2022 answer key (5 PM).

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 20, 2022, 08:18 AM IST

File photo

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer key for UGC NET December 2021 and June 2022 (Merged Cycles) phase 1, 2 and 3 exams recently at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The last date to raise objection against UGC NET answer key 2022 is today (October 20, 2022).

Candidates can challenge by paying a fee of Rs 200 per question challenges as a non-refundable processing fee. 

“Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If the challenge of any candidate is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared,” the NTA said.

UGC NET answer key 2022: Steps to download 

  • Visit the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in
  • Click on the answer key link under ‘Candidate Activity’
  • Key in your Application Number and Date of Birth and submit
  • The UGC NET answer key will appear on screen
  • Download and match keys with responses.

UGC NET answer key 2022: How to raise objection

  • Visit the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in
  • Click on the “UGC NET Dec 2021 and June 2022, Display Question Paper and Answer Key Challenge.” link
  • Login with your Application Number and Date of Birth and enter Security Pin as displayed and submit.
  • Click on “View Question Paper” for marked responses and to view or challenge the Answer keys, click on the link “Click to view /Challenge Answer Key”. You will see Question IDs in sequential order.
  • Raise objection and submit of Rs 200 
  • After clicking your desired option, scroll down, ‘Save your Claims’ and move to next screen.
  • You will see a display of all the Option IDs you have challenged. You may want to upload supporting documents in which you can select ‘Choose File’ and upload (all documents to be put in a single pdf file). 
