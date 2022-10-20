NTA UGC NET answer key 2022: Last date TODAY to raise objection at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

File photo

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer key for UGC NET December 2021 and June 2022 (Merged Cycles) phase 1, 2 and 3 exams recently at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The last date to raise objection against UGC NET answer key 2022 is today (October 20, 2022).

Candidates can challenge by paying a fee of Rs 200 per question challenges as a non-refundable processing fee.

“Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If the challenge of any candidate is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared,” the NTA said.

UGC NET answer key 2022: Steps to download

Visit the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Click on the answer key link under ‘Candidate Activity’

Key in your Application Number and Date of Birth and submit

The UGC NET answer key will appear on screen

Download and match keys with responses.

UGC NET answer key 2022: How to raise objection