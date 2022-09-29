Search icon
NTA UGC NET Admit Card released for September 30 at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, get direct link to check

Candidates can download the NTA UGC NET hall ticket for September 30 exam from the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 29, 2022, 07:47 AM IST

File photo

UGC NET Admit Card 2022 has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for September 30, 2022 exam. Candidates can download admit card for UGC NET December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles) exams through the official site of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

To access UGC NET admit card, candidates are required to provide their Application Number and Date of Birth.

UGC NET Admit Card 2022: Steps to download

Visit the official site of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
On the home page, click on UGC NET Admit Card 2022 link.
Enter the login details and click on submit.
Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
Check the admit card and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for future requirements.

UGC NET Admit Card 2022: Direct link

According to the notice released by the Agency, admit cards for October 1, 2022 exam will be released soon. Furthermore, the admit cards for October 8 to 14, 2022 exams will be released well before the examination.

