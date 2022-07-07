NTA UGC NET Admit Card 2022 likely to be released TODAY at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, get direct link here

File photo

National Testing Agency, NTA is set to begin UGC NET soon. As per schedule, The UGC NET exam for December 2021 and June 2022 merged cycles will be held on July 8, 9, 11, 12 and August 12, 13, and 14, 2022.

As per media reports, UGC NET Admit Card 2022 for July examination is likely to be released today. Once released, the UGC NET admit card can be downloaded through the official website of UGC NET on ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The Exam will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode only. The candidate has to download the Admit Card from the NTA website and appear for the Examination at the given Centre on date, shift, time and discipline as indicated in his/her Admit Card.

No candidate will be allowed to appear at the examination centre, on Date and Timings other than that allotted to them in their Admit card. In case a candidate is unable to download Admit Card from the website, he/she may approach the Help Line of NTA between 09:30 am to 5:30 pm or write to NTA at: ugcnet@nta.ac.in. The candidates are advised to read the Instructions given in the Admit Card carefully in advance of the exam day and follow them during the conduct of the examination.

UGC NET Admit Card 2022: Steps to download

Visit the official website of UGC NET - ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Click on UGC NET Admit Card 2022 link available on the homepage.

Submit your login details.

Your admit card will appear on the screen.

Check and download the admit card.

Keep a hard copy of the same for future use.