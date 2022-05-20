NTA UGC NET 2022 registrations: Last day TODAY to apply at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, check application fee, process

File Photo

The National Testing Agency University Grants Commission (NTA UGC) is all set to end the application process for the National Eligibility Test December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles) Exam for Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) both in Indian Universities and Colleges.

The last date to apply for the same is today i.e. May 20, 2022. Interested candidates can apply for the same via the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

NTA is going to conduct the University Grants Commission (UGC) NET for the combined cycles in 82 subjects. A new subject, Hindu Studies, has also been added to the list this year.

NTA UGC NET December 2021 and June 2022 Exam Details

Eligibility criteria

The candidate should have passed/Appeared a Master’s Degree OR equivalent examination with at least 55% marks (50% marks in case of OBC falling in Non Creamy layer/ SC/ ST/ PwD category candidates).

Age Limit

Junior Research Fellowship: 31 years

Assistant Professor: No age limit

Application Fee

Candidates can pay the exam fee through Debit Card, Credit Card, or Net Banking/SBI I Collect/SBI E Challan in any SBI Branch.

General category: Rs 1,100

OBC-NCL/EWS: Rs 550

SC/ST/PwD/Transgender: Rs 275

Candidates can apply through the official website of NTA UGC NET - ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

UGC NET JRF June 2022: Important dates to remember

Starting date for online application registration: April 30, 2022

Last date for online application registration: May 20, 2022

Last date for application fee submission: May 20, 2022

Correction online application form: May 21 to 23, 2022

CBT Exam Date: To be announced later