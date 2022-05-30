UGC NET 2022 registration ends today: Check steps to apply

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 30, 2022, 04:09 PM IST

The application window for the University Grants Commission (UGC) National Eligibility Test (NET) December 2021 and June 2022 merged cycles will conclude on Monday, May 30, 2022 at 5 pm.

Earlier, the last date to apply for UGC-NET 2022 was May 20, 2022. However, the application window was later reopened from 24 to 30 May 2022 till 05 pm. However, application fee can be submitted till 11.50 pm on Monday.

Interested candidates can apply at the official website — ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

UGC-NET is a test to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor in Indian universities and colleges. UGC-NET is conducted twice every year.

National Testing Agency (NTA) is going to conduct the University Grants Commission (UGC) NET for the combined cycles in 82 subjects. A new subject, Hindu Studies, has also been added to the list this year.

How to apply

Step 1: Candidates must visit the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Registration of Online Application Form for UGC-NET Dec. 2021 & June 2022 (merged cycles)." (Direct link given below)

Step 3: Click on 'New Registration' and give all details.

Step 4: Now login using your credentials and fill the UGC NET application form.

Step 5: Pay the registration fees and click on submit.

Step 6: Download and print a copy for future references.