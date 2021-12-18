NTA UGC NET 2021: Time table released for Phase II exam at ugcnet.nta.nic.in - Check schedule here

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the timetable for UGC NET 2021 Phase II. The exam for the National Eligibility Test Phase II exam for the December 2020 and June 2021 cycle is scheduled to be held from December 24 to December 27, 2021. The complete schedule is available on the official website of UGC NET on ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The official notice reads, “The Date wise, Subject wise and Shift wise Schedule of Phase II for the 05 subjects (Bengali, Kannada, Home Science, Hindi and Sanskrit) will be conducted on 24, 26 and 27 December in CBT mode.”

Direct link to check UGC-NET Phase II exam schedule: ugcnet.nta.nic.in

The examination dates for the remaining two NET Subjects (Geography and Sociology) of Phase II and rescheduled 04 NET Subjects (due to cyclone Jawad) of Phase I (Social Work, Odia, Telugu and Labour Welfare) will be announced shortly on the NTA website ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The notification regarding downloading of remaining Admit Cards will be displayed on NTA websites ugcnet.nta.nic.in, nta.ac.in soon.