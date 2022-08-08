Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

UGC NET 2022: Second phase exams have been postponed

UGC NET 2022 second phase exams scheduled for August 12, 13 and 14 have been postponed.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 08, 2022, 07:09 PM IST

UGC NET 2022: Second phase exams have been postponed
UGC NET 2022 | Photo: PTI

The second phase of the UGC-NET examination scheduled to be held on 12, 13 and 14 August postponed, to be conducted between Sep 20-30, said the UGC chairman M Jagadesh Kumar. 

 

 

Students will be able to download the UGC NET 2022 admit card in online mode only. 

UGC NET 2022: How to download admit card 

Visit to UGC NET official website – ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
Select the UGC NET admit card link available on the “Candidates activities" section on the bottom of the home page.
Put the login credentials – UGC NET application number and date of birth and enter the shown security pin.

Read: CUET PG 2022: NTA releases exam schedule, details here

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Sushant Singh Rajput death anniversary: Chaar Kadam, Qaafirana, famous songs of late actor
PMV EaS-E, India’s most affordable EV to launch in July: Check expected price and features
Speed Reads
More
First-image
CUET PG 2022: NTA releases exam schedule, details here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.