UGC NET 2022: Second phase exams have been postponed

The second phase of the UGC-NET examination scheduled to be held on 12, 13 and 14 August postponed, to be conducted between Sep 20-30, said the UGC chairman M Jagadesh Kumar.

Students will be able to download the UGC NET 2022 admit card in online mode only.

UGC NET 2022: How to download admit card

Visit to UGC NET official website – ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Select the UGC NET admit card link available on the “Candidates activities" section on the bottom of the home page.

Put the login credentials – UGC NET application number and date of birth and enter the shown security pin.

