NTA SWAYAM Admit Card 2022 released at swayam.nta.ac.in: Here's how to check

NTA SWAYAM 2022| Photo: PTI

National Testing Agency, NTA has released the SWAYAM Admit Card 2022 online today at the official website-- swayam.nta.ac.in. NTA SWAYAM January 2022 semester exam will be held soon. Candidates are reminded that the SWAYAM January exam will be held on August 29 and 30 for everyone.

The exact date, time, venue and other details will be mentioned on the admit card. Candidates can refer to the step-by-step process and direct link given here to download the NTA SWAYAM admit card online.

NTA SWAYAM Admit Card 2022: How to download

Candidates must visit the official website of SWAYAM exam - swayam.nta.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, 'Download Admit Card'

A new page would open where you have to enter your login credentials like email id, password etc

Your NTA SWAYAM admit card will be displayed on your screen

Download and print a copy of it for future references.

