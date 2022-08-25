Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

NTA SWAYAM Admit Card 2022 released at swayam.nta.ac.in: Here's how to check

NTA SWAYAM Admit Card 2022 released online at swayam.nta.ac.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 25, 2022, 09:48 PM IST

NTA SWAYAM Admit Card 2022 released at swayam.nta.ac.in: Here's how to check
NTA SWAYAM 2022| Photo: PTI

National Testing Agency, NTA has released the SWAYAM Admit Card 2022 online today at the official website-- swayam.nta.ac.in. NTA SWAYAM January 2022 semester exam will be held soon. Candidates are reminded that the SWAYAM January exam will be held on August 29 and 30 for everyone. 

The exact date, time, venue and other details will be mentioned on the admit card. Candidates can refer to the step-by-step process and direct link given here to download the NTA SWAYAM admit card online.

NTA SWAYAM Admit Card 2022: How to download

  • Candidates must visit the official website of SWAYAM exam - swayam.nta.ac.in
  • On the homepage, click on the link that reads, 'Download Admit Card'
  • A new page would open where you have to enter your login credentials like email id, password etc
  • Your NTA SWAYAM admit card will be displayed on your screen
  • Download and print a copy of it for future references.

Read: MHT CET Result 2022 for MAH MARCH, MAH MHMCT DECLARED: Official website, how to check here

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
Photos of BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK's Lisa in private jet break internet
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Speed Reads
More
First-image
MHT CET Result 2022 for MAH MARCH, MAH MHMCT DECLARED: Official website, how to check here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.