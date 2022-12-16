Search icon
NTA releases NEET UG Exam 2023 on May 7, check complete schedule here

The NEET UG 2023 exam will be held on May 7, and the CUET UG 2023 will be conducted between May 21 to 31, 2023.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 16, 2022, 08:00 AM IST

File photo

National Testing Agency, NTA has released the exam schedule for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET 2023. The exam schedule is available on the official website, nta.ac.in, NEET 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on May 7, 2023. Candidates can go through the complete schedule online at neet.nta.nic.in soon. 

National Testing Agency (NTA) has also released the exam dates of JEE Main 2023 January session on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. The registration for Joint Entrance Examination 2023 has begun on December 15, 2022 and will end on January 12, 2023. For JEE Main session 2 (April 2023), candidates can register between February 7 and March 7, 2023. Candidates can apply through the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The JEE Main 2023 January session Exam is scheduled to be conducted on 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30 and 31 January 2023.

READ: JEE Main Exam 2023 exam dates released at jeemain.nta.nic.in, know how to apply

 

