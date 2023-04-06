Search icon
NTA releases JEE Main 2023 Admit Card for April 8 exam at jeemain.nta.nic.in, check direct link

NTA is all set to hold the second and final session of the JEE Main 2023 exam from today, April 6 onwards. As per the official exam calendar, the JEE Mains exam will be held on April 6, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13, and 15, 2023.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 06, 2023, 07:04 AM IST

File Photo

The National Testing Agency, NTA has released the JEE Main 2023 Admit Card for April 8, 2023, exam. Candidates will now be able to download their JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Admit Card from the official website - www.jeemain.nta.nic.in. 

Candidates will require their credentials to log in and download their JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Admit Card for April 8, 2023, exam. 

JEE Main 2023 Admit Card - Direct link to download

JEE Main 2023 Admit Card: Step-by-step process to download 

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.jeemain.nta.nic.in 

Step 2: Click on the 'JEE Main Session 2 Admit Card' link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your roll number, date of birth, and other details, as prompted

Step 4: Your JEE Main 2023 Admit Card will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the JEE Main 2023 Admit Card and take a printout for future use. 

NTA had already released the admit card for the April 6 exam. The NTA JEE hall ticket for the April 8 exam has also been made available for candidates.

