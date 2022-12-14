NTA releases IIFT MBA 2023 Exam City Slip at iift.nta.nic.in, admit card to be out soon

File Photo

The National Testing Agency, NTA has released the IIFT MBA 2023 Exam City Slip today - December 14, 2022. Candidates who have registered for the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade, IIFT MBA Exam can now download their exam city slips from the official website - www.iift.nta.nic.in.

According to the official schedule, the IIFT MBA Exam will take place on December 18, 2022. Students would get admission for the 2023 to 2025 session through the IIFT MBA Entrance exam.

Since the exam city slip has been released, the admit card for the IIFT MBA 2023 exam is expected to be released within the next 2 to 3 days.

IIFT MBA 2023 Exam City Slip: Direct link to download

IIFT MBA 2023 Exam City Slip: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.iift.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the 'Advance City Information Slip for IIFT(MBA) 2023-25' link on the homepage

Step 3: A new page will open where you can enter your IIFT MBA Roll number

Step 4: Your IIFT MBA 2023 Exam city slip will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the same and take a printout for future use.

IIFT MBA 2023 Entrance Exam will be held for all those candidates who wish to get admission into the IIFT MBA (International Business) Programme. The exam will be conducted on December 18, 2022, and the admit cards for the same will also be released soon.