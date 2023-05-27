Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

NTA releases exam dates for NEET UG 2023 exam for Manipur candidates, latest update here

NEET UG 2023 is scheduled to take place on any day between June 3 and June 5, 2023. The dates for CUET UG are June 5, 6, 7, and 8, 2023, whereas the dates for CUET PG are June 5–June 17, 2023.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 27, 2023, 07:23 AM IST

NTA releases exam dates for NEET UG 2023 exam for Manipur candidates, latest update here
File photo

NEET UG 2023: For applicants who are scheduled to appear at examination centres in Manipur, the National Testing Agency has announced the official schedule for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test, or NEET UG 2023 exam. The official notice states that any date between June 3 and June 5, 2023, shall be used to conduct the NEET UG 2023 exam.

The government has decided to offer Exam Centre to the candidates of Manipur for the conduct of the CUET UG, NEET UG, and CUET PG exams after carefully examining the law-and-order situation in consultation with the State Administration of Manipur and State Government of Manipur.

For the candidates whose exam locations were allocated in the Manipur state, where communal clashes happened just days before the scheduled entrance examination, the NTA has postponed the NEET UG 2023 examination.

When the All Tribal Student Union Manipur (ATSUM) planned a "Tribal Solidarity March" on Wednesday to protest the Meiteis' demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status, violence erupted in the Torbung area of the Churachandpur district.

NEET UG 2023 is scheduled to take place on any day between June 3 and June 5, 2023. The dates for CUET UG are June 5, 6, 7, and 8, 2023, whereas the dates for CUET PG are June 5–June 17, 2023.

"The option to change the City for the Examination is also available to those candidates in the State of Manipur who have not appeared in/ missed the NEET(UG) - 2023 and CUET (UG) - 2023 due to the law & order situation, irrespective whether they had downloaded their Admit Cards or not for these examinations," stated NTA in the official notice.

One of the Cities which the candidates of Manipur can opt for the above-mentioned examination(s), are:
1. Aizawl (Mizoram)
2. Kohima/Dimapur (Nagaland)
3. Shillong (Meghalaya)
4. Guwahati (Assam)
5. Jorhat (Assam)
6. Silchar (Assam)
7. Kolkata (West Bengal)
8. Delhi
9. Bengaluru (Karnataka)
10. Imphal (Manipur) 

The Exam City option will be available to the candidates of Manipur through the Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS) facility during the period from 26 May 2023 (07.00 A.M.) to 30 May 2023 (07:00 P.M.). A message in this regard will be sent to each candidate on his/her mobile number registered with the online application form for the respective exam. The Candidates must use their registered Mobile Number to avail this facility through IVRS.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Ahsaas Channa, who played Shah Rukh Khan's son as child artiste, is leading actress and social media sensation now
From Neena Gupta to Sushmita Sen: Look at Bollywood’s single moms
In pics: Shehnaaz Gill raises the temperature in red thigh-high slit dress, fans call her 'explosive bombshell'
Meet Mandira Bedi, India's most popular female sports presenter and host
Shweta Tiwari looks drop-dead gorgeous in bralette blouse, mermaid lehenga; netizens say 'too sexy and tempting'
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Earthquake of magnitude 6.1 jolts Japan's Tokyo, no tsunami warning
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.