NTA releases CUET UG 2022 Phase 6 Admit Card at cuet.samarth.ac.in, check direct link, steps to download

To download their CUET UG 2022 Phase 6 Admit Card, students will have to enter their login credentials such as name, roll number, and other details.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 27, 2022, 01:54 PM IST

The National Testing Agency, NTA has released the CUET UG 2022 Phase 6 Admit Card today - August 27, 2022. Candidates can now download their CUET UG 2022 Phase 6 Admit Card from the official website - www.cuet.samarth.ac.in. The CUET UG 2022 Phase 6 Exam is scheduled to be held on August 30, 2022. NTA also issued an official notice regarding the CUET UG 2022 Admit Card release.

CUET UG 2022 Phase 6 Admit Card Official NTA Notice 

CUET UG 2022 Phase 6 Admit Card Direct Link to Download

To download their CUET UG 2022 Phase 6 Admit Card, students will have to enter their login credentials such as name, roll number, and other required details. Students must carry their CUET UG 2022 Phase 6 Admit Card to the exam centre or they will not be allowed to appear for the test. 

CUET UG 2022 Phase 6 Admit Card: Steps to download 

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.cuet.samarth.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the 'Download Admit Card' option 

Step 3: Enter the required login credentials. 

Step 4: Click on 'Submit'

Step 5: The CUET UG 2022 Phase 6 Admit Card will now be displayed on the screen. 

Step 6: Download the CUET UG 2022 Phase 6 Admit Card and keep a copy of the same for future use. 

Candidates must visit the official website of CUET UG to download the admit card for Phase 6 and are also advised to keep checking the CUET UG website - www.cuet.samarth.ac. in and NTA website, www.nta.ac.in for all the latest updates.

