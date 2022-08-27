NTA releases CUET UG 2022 Phase 6 Admit Card at cuet.samarth.ac.in, check direct link, steps to download

File Photo

The National Testing Agency, NTA has released the CUET UG 2022 Phase 6 Admit Card today - August 27, 2022. Candidates can now download their CUET UG 2022 Phase 6 Admit Card from the official website - www.cuet.samarth.ac.in. The CUET UG 2022 Phase 6 Exam is scheduled to be held on August 30, 2022. NTA also issued an official notice regarding the CUET UG 2022 Admit Card release.

To download their CUET UG 2022 Phase 6 Admit Card, students will have to enter their login credentials such as name, roll number, and other required details. Students must carry their CUET UG 2022 Phase 6 Admit Card to the exam centre or they will not be allowed to appear for the test.

CUET UG 2022 Phase 6 Admit Card: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.cuet.samarth.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the 'Download Admit Card' option

Step 3: Enter the required login credentials.

Step 4: Click on 'Submit'

Step 5: The CUET UG 2022 Phase 6 Admit Card will now be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download the CUET UG 2022 Phase 6 Admit Card and keep a copy of the same for future use.

Candidates must visit the official website of CUET UG to download the admit card for Phase 6 and are also advised to keep checking the CUET UG website - www.cuet.samarth.ac. in and NTA website, www.nta.ac.in for all the latest updates.