NTA releases answer key for NET 2019; can be challenged before July 3

National Eligibility Test (NET) Answer key has been released by National Testing Agency (NTA) on its official website ntanet.nic.in today. Candidates who took the NET can download the answer key from the website and can challenge it till July 3.

Candidates have to pay Rs. 1000 for each question they challenge. The fee will be refunded if the challenge is found correct.

UGC-NET June 2019 has been conducted throughout the country between 20th June 2019 and 26 June 2019 through the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode in which 6,81,718 candidates appeared.

NTA-UGC NET 2019 Answer key: How to check

1: Visit NTA-UGC NET 2019 Answer key ntanet.nic.in

2: Click on the link which says NET Answer Key 2019, NTA NET 2019 Answer Key

3: Click on the paper you attempted

4: Download the NET 2019 answer key and match your market answers.

The NET 2019 Result is scheduled to be released by July 15.