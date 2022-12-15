Search icon
NEET UG, JEE Main Session 1 and 2, CUET UG 2023 exam dates: NTA releases exam schedule for major entrance tests, details

NTA releases exam dates for NEET UG, CUET UG, jJEE Main 2023 session 1 and 2 at nta.ac.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 15, 2022, 11:54 PM IST

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued an official notification today (December 15), declaring the examination dates for various major exams including Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Session 1 and 2, Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2023, and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2023. The official notification has been released on the official website --nta.ac.in. 

As per the official notice, the JEE Main 2023 Session 1 will be conducted between January 24 to 31, 2023. The NEET UG 2023 exam will be held on May 7, and the CUET UG 2023 will be conducted between May 21 to 31, 2023. 

Candidates who have applied to appear for any of the entrance examinations can check the official notification from the official website of NTA. Alternatively, candidates can also CLICK HERE to check the complete notice.  Meanwhile, the registrations for JEE Main 2023 session 1 have started today (December 15) at the official website-- jeemain.nta.nic.in. 

Read: NTA JEE Main 2023: Official notification OUT, registration begins at jeemain.nta.nic.in

The JEE Main 2023 session 1 exams have been scheduled to be held on January 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30, and 31. The JEE Main Session 2 will be conducted on April 06, 07, 08, 09, 10, 11 and 12 2023. 

JEE Main 2023 Session 1: How to apply 

 

  • Go to the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in
  • Entre the required details like name, email address, mobile number etc
  • Now, login using the valid credentials and fill out the JEE Mains application form 2023
  • Upload relevant documents as per specifications
  • Finally, make the payment of the IIT JEE 2023 registration fee.
Kerala DHSE Improvement result 2022 OUT at keralaresults.nic.in: How to check, answer sheet revaluation deadline here
