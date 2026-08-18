NTA Overhauls Exam Security: 600 experts removed, four-tier paper scrutiny introduced; details here

A four-tier Question Paper checking system will be introduced to strengthen scrutiny and reduce the possibility of errors in examination papers.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set for a major overhaul of its examination and security infrastructure, following a review meeting with Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday. The officials are directed to ensure that all necessary security measures and infrastructure are put in place for the smooth and secure conduct of examinations.

NTA undertakes major overhaul

The Director General of NTA said the agency has undertaken a revamp of its examination team, while briefing the minister on the action taken following his directions. As part of the restructuring, around 600 experts have been removed, while new experts are being onboarded to strengthen the examination process.

The agency is also planning to induct 20-25 officials over the next two to three weeks. The meeting also reviewed the agency's further recruitment and induction plan. A four-tier Question Paper checking system will be introduced to strengthen scrutiny and reduce the possibility of errors in examination papers. The move is part of broader efforts to strengthen the examination system and ensure that candidates face fewer disruptions or discrepancies during the examination process.

Further, the NTA is also preparing to shift its offices to new premises on a war footing. Security arrangements at the new offices will be reinforced with the deployment of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) teams.

As a follow up meeting on NTA, Union Education Minister Shri @JoshiPralhad directed that all necessary security and related infrastructural facilities should be put in place for the smooth conduct of examinations.



Following directions from the Minister, DG, NTA apprised on the… pic.twitter.com/SCSnko504d August 18, 2026

Earlier, Joshi directed that a complete overhaul of the Confidential Operations (CONOPS) architecture, including secluded rooms, air-gapped systems and device-deposit protocols, be implemented on a war footing. "The Minister directed that strict compliance be ensured with the established exam protocols and also directed that a Complete overhaul of Confidential Operations (CONOPS) architecture, secluded rooms, air-gapped systems, and device-deposit protocols be implemented on a war footing. NTA has been directed to conduct a thorough audit of all exam processes and submit a report on corrective action taken," the post on X read.

NEET Paper leak protests, Dharmendra Pradhan resignation

The development came as the NTA faced renewed flak from opposition parties and several student groups who held protests, demanding that the NTA be scrapped as its "repeated lapses" have put students' academic and career plans at risk. Education Minister Pralhad Joshi, who took charge after Dharmendra Pradhan was forced to resign following widespread student protests over a paper leak in the NEET-UG exam, held a meeting with the secretary in the Department of Higher Education, the NTA director general and other senior officials, as per PTI.