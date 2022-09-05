Search icon
NTA NEET UG 2022 Result: Check last five year's cut-off trends, qualifying marks

NTA NEET UG 2022 result will be released soon at neet.nta.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 05, 2022, 10:55 PM IST

NEET UG 2022 | Photo: PTI

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2022 result will be declared at the official website-- neet.nta.nic.in soon. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will also release the qualifying cut-off for each category along with the NEET UG 2022 result. 

Only qualified candidates are eligible to apply for admission into various medical courses such as MBBS, BDS, Ayush etc. Nursing courses are also slowly being brought under the NEET UG umbrella.

Here are the last five year's NEET UG cut-off trends: 

  • 2017-- 697-131 (General), 130-107 (SC/ST/OBC)
  • 2018-- 697 – 131 (General), 130 – 107 (SC/ST/OBC)
  • 2019-- 701-134 (General), 133-107 (SC/ST/OBC)
  • 2020-- 720-147 (General), 146-113 (SC/ST/OBC)
  • 2021-- 720-138 (General), 137-108 (SC/ST/OBC)

