NTA NEET UG exam 2022 Answer Key, Result Date: BIG updates students need to know; details inside

The NEET UG 2022 result is expected to be declared by mid of August. Check latest updates here.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 03, 2022, 06:03 AM IST

File Photo

As lakhs of students anticipate the results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022, the answer key is expected to be released soon. As per latest reports, the National Testing Agency (NTA), the body which conducts the NEET UG exam, is likely to release the answer key this week.

The NEET UG 2022 result is expected to be declared by mid of August, around the third week of the month. Furthermore, the OMR sheets of candidates who appeared for the NEET UG 2022 entrance exam will also be released by the NTA.

Once the provisional answer keys and OMR sheets are released, objections, if any, can be raised by the NEET UG 2022 candidates. 

NTA NEET UG 2022 Answer Key: Steps to check

  • Log on to the official NEET UG 2022 website neet.nta.nic.in.
  • Find the link ‘NEET UG 2022 Answer Key’ on homepage, click on the link
  • On the new page, input your credentials and submit information
  • Check your NEET UG 2022 Answer Key on the screen

Passing marks for NEET UG 2022

General Category students need minimum 50 percent marks in Physics, Chemistry, and Biology to qualify for the NEET UG 2022 admissions.

NEET UG 2022 OMR sheets and objection process

The scanned images of OMR Answer Sheets along with machine-recorded responses will be uploaded on the official website for all appearing candidates by the NTA. The agency will communicate the exact date of release of the OMR Answer Sheets on the website.

Candidates will get the opportunity to submit representation against the OMR grading. They will also need to deposit a non-refundable processing fee of Rs 200/- per question for which objection is raised.

