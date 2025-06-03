Candidates can register an objection by June 5. They will need to pay Rs 200 per question challenged.

NEET UG 2025 answer key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer key for National Eligibility-cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG). Candidates who appeared for this year’s NEET UG exam can download the provisional answer key from the official website at neet.nta.nic.in. It has also issued the OMR sheets along with the recorded responses on neet.nta.nic.in.

NEET UG is conducted every year by the National Testing Agency for admissions to undergraduate courses like MBBS, BDS, BSMS, and BAMS, etc in all medical and dental colleges in the country. Candidates can register an objection by June 5. They will need to pay Rs 200 per question challenged. This year, the exam was held on May 4. The final answer key and result will be released based on the objections raised. The scorecards are expected to be released by June 14.

Steps to download NEET UG Answer Key 2025

Step 1: Visit the NTA NEET website, neet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, select the “NEET Answer Key 2025" link.

Step 3: Enter your registration information and click submit.

Step 4: The NEET UG answer key 2025 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Print the answer key for further record.

Procedure for Challenge of Answer Key

1. Go to website https://neet.nta.nic.in/.

2. Click "Display OMR Answer Sheet/Challenge recorded response and Answer Key".

3. Login with your Application Number and Password; enter the captcha code as displayed and submit.

4. The option number next to the question under the column "Correct Option", stands for the most appropriate Answer Key used by the NTA for that respective sets.

5. If you wish to challenge any option, then select the from the four given options. box to choose your preferred options

6. You may upload supporting documents for which you can select "Choose File" and Upload (all supporting documents to be put in a single PDF file).

7. After selecting your desired options, scroll down, "Save your Claim" and then move to the next screen.

8. You will see a display of all the questions and option number, which you have selected to challenge.

9. Click on "Save your Claim and Pay Fee Finally".

10. Select mode of payment and pay a non-refundable processing fee Rs 200/- for each question challenged. Make payment through Debit/Credit Card/Net Banking.

11. After successful payment, download/print the Answer Key challenge receipt.

Procedure for Challenge of OMR Answer Sheet Recorded Response

1. Go to the website https://neet.nta.nic.in/

2. Click "Display OMR Answer Sheet/Challenge recorded response and Answer Key".

3. Login with your Application Number and Password; enter the captcha code as displayed and submit.

4. Select "OMR Challenge" in the left panel.

5. Click on the "OMR Challenge Link".

6. You will see your OMR answer sheet.

7. Scroll down and click on the "Challenge recorded response".

8. Select question(s) for which you wish to challenge the recorded response(s).

9. The number next to the question under the column "Captured Response as per OMR Sheet" stands for the option opted by the candidate in the OMR answer sheets.

10. Once you select any question for challenge, you will see three options under the column. "Candidate's Claim".

11. If you wish to challenge the option, you may use the options given in the "Candidate's Claim" column.

12. After selecting your desired option, scroll down, click on "Submit", and move to the next screen.

13. You will see a screen displaying your challenges.

14. Click on "Submit and Pay Fee Finally".

15. Select mode of payment and pay a non-refundable processing fee Rs 200/- for each question challenged. Make payment through Debit/Credit Card/Net Banking.

16. After successful payment, download/print the challenge receipt.